Society of Military Widows holding inaugural fundraiser on Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One of the oldest chapters of the Society of Military Widows is right here in Lawton, and on Friday they started simmering sauce on the stove for a spaghetti fundraiser.

They’re hosting the event at the VFW Post 5263 in east Lawton on Saturday, May 13. You can stop by between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to bid on their silent auction, which is mostly themed around Mother’s Day, or grab a plate of spaghetti, salad and dessert for $10.

Of course the chapter wants it to go well, not just for their cause, but also because this is their first official event.

“Actually, the Society of Military Widows, this is our first fundraiser done here at the VFW. We’ve helped other organizations, but this is the first time that we’ve come together as a team and helped put this together,” President Patricia Cameron said.

In addition to their silent auction and $10 dinner, they’re holding drawings every half hour to give away bundt cakes.

The goal of the event? Raise money for the Society’s national convention which will take place in Lawton in October.

