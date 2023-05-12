Students graduate from Fort Sill Education Center

Expert Connections
The Education Center partners with various institutions, like Cameron University, Colombia College and Webster University.
The Education Center partners with various institutions, like Cameron University, Colombia College and Webster University.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill took this evening to honor a group of graduating students.

A graduation ceremony was held this evening for students attending schools though the Fort Sill Education Center.

The Education Center partners with various institutions, like Cameron University, Colombia College and Webster University.

We’d like to extend a congratulations to all of tonight’s graduates!

