Students graduate from Fort Sill Education Center

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill took this evening to honor a group of graduating students.

A graduation ceremony was held this evening for students attending schools though the Fort Sill Education Center.

The Education Center partners with various institutions, like Cameron University, Colombia College and Webster University.

We’d like to extend a congratulations to all of tonight’s graduates!

