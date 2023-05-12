Expert Connections
Wet and cooler forecast for Mother’s Day weekend | 5/12 AM

By Josh Reiter
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! In the wake of the showers and storms yesterday, we ware waking up to dry and mostly cloudy conditions. The skies will clear as we near midday, allowing for a mix of sun and clouds for most of today. Around the middle of the afternoon, a draping cold front and dryline across the Southern Plains will initiate another round of scattered showers and storms. Coverage-wise, the location of most of the rain will be south & east of I-44, as well as most counties in North Texas. Some strong-to-severe weather will be possible yet again, with winds and hail being the main concerns along with a very low tornado threat. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Scattered showers will persist overnight, keeping precipitation in the forecast heading into the Mother’s Day weekend. Other than the rain we can expect tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Saturday will be the closest we could get to a washout in Texoma. Coverage for rain will be scattered throughout the morning, but a wave of moisture will send widespread showers and storms across all of the counties in our viewing area around midday on Saturday, lasting through the rest of the daytime hours. If you have any outdoor plans for Saturday after lunchtime, you may want to consider moving indoors, or at least bringing a rain jacket & umbrella to avoid getting soaked. While the severe weather threat is low for Saturday, there will be a significant concern for some localized flooding due to heavy rainfall. Temperatures will be much cooler, even getting below-average for this time of year in the mid/upper 70s. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph.

Coverage for rain will stay on/off and scattered-to-numerous overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, as well as throughout the day on both Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will remain in the mid/upper 70s during that timeframe. In terms of rainfall amounts, some locations in Texoma could see up to 1-4″ of precipitation between now and the beginning of Tuesday.

Rain chances look to diminish starting on Tuesday, though a couple light showers and a storm or two could be in the forecast until Thursday. Temperatures by the middle of next week will return to the 80s with more sunshine in the skies.

