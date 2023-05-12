A wet and cooler Mother’s Day weekend | 5/12PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Storms are expected for areas along and southeast of I-44 through tonight. Some good news, the severe threat won’t be nearly as high as it was yesterday. The strongest storms are still capable of producing 60 to 80mph wind gusts and golf ball sized hail. The tornado threat is very low but not zero.

The storm threat will end by 8PM tonight. Don’t put away the rain gear just yet because numerous to widespread heavy rain will continue into the weekend. Most of Texoma could pick up between 2-4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Severe storms appear likely on Saturday but not Sunday. Hazards for the first half of the weekend include quarter sized hail, up to 60mph wind gusts and a very low short-lived weak tornado threat. No large hail or damaging winds are expected Sunday but still expect thunder/lightning along with heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will cool off into the upper 70s both days with light winds.

Scattered showers are expected into early next week but rain coverage will drop off by Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures to start next week will be in the low 80s but are expected to warm into the mid 80s by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend! -LW

