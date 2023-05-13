Man charged in connection to Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged in connection to a crash from that caused a portion of northeast 45th street to be closed down.

Christopher East’s charges include endangering others while eluding police and driving while under the influence.

According to court documents, East drove up to police while they were at the end of 45th Wednesday night.

He reportedly stopped in the roadway in front of them, then sped off when an officer began to drive towards him.

Investigators say he drover faster as he went down 45th, running a stop sign before slamming into another car near the intersection of Cache.

Court documents say he got out of the his car after the crash and was quickly arrested. They allege he smelled of alcohol when he spoke, and did not have a valid driver’s license.

A search of his car reportedly uncovered an open container of alcohol, and marijuana.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital for treatment, before being transported to OU Trauma Center due to the severity of their injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.