Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man charged in connection to Lawton crash

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged in connection to a crash from that caused a portion of northeast 45th street to be closed down.

Christopher East’s charges include endangering others while eluding police and driving while under the influence.

According to court documents, East drove up to police while they were at the end of 45th Wednesday night.

He reportedly stopped in the roadway in front of them, then sped off when an officer began to drive towards him.

Investigators say he drover faster as he went down 45th, running a stop sign before slamming into another car near the intersection of Cache.

Court documents say he got out of the his car after the crash and was quickly arrested. They allege he smelled of alcohol when he spoke, and did not have a valid driver’s license.

A search of his car reportedly uncovered an open container of alcohol, and marijuana.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital for treatment, before being transported to OU Trauma Center due to the severity of their injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bomb threat caused a scare on Thursday morning.
UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat at GPTC
A Temple volunteer firefighter is facing several arson charges after reportedly admitting to...
Volunteer firefighter reportedly admits to setting fires
Oklahoma Highway Patrol was on the scene of a Comanche County crash involving a church van.
Comanche County car crash leaving one person injured
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Daniel Karr, who is listed on the district's website as an employee, is charged with driving...
Chattanooga teacher charged with DUI

Latest News

More than 4,000 Fentanyl pills seized by LPD
Maitlyn Gandy reflects on life after loss of daughter (Athena Strand) pictured above
Athena Strand’s mom reflects on life after loss, holds softball tournament to honor daughter’s birthday
Daniel Karr, who is listed on the district's website as an employee, is charged with driving...
Chattanooga teacher charged with DUI
Matthew Purnell who is a former military officer and current sheriff’s deputy who works as a...
K9 officer awarded CARE Award