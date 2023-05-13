Expert Connections
More than 4,000 Fentanyl pills seized by LPD

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Haley Wilson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit carried out two busts which led to four arrests and the seizure of several thousands of fentanyl pills.

On Monday, police say they arranged a purchase of pills from Tyriek Warrior. Warrior and another man, Taufano Brown, arrived at the designated site and were confronted by police. Court documents allege they tried to hide something. The two were arrested, and investigators say more than 4,000 Fentanyl pills were taken from Warrior’s Car.

The Special Operations Unit arranged a similar purchase that same day, coordinating the sale of pills from Cameron Woods. Court documents say he and Brandon Woods were seen driving from an apartment complex, and when officers tried to pull them over, they reportedly sped off.

Investigators say the two eventually got out of the car and ran off. They were quickly caught and arrested. Brandon reportedly threw a baggie onto the ground while running, and a search of that bag uncovered roughly 200 Fentanyl pills.

All four men face charges of aggravated trafficking of Fentanyl, with Cameron Woods facing additional charges for endangering others while eluding police.

