Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rain coverage not as high next week | 5/13PM

Severe storms tonight will have a hard time developing and rain coverage over the next few days...
Severe storms tonight will have a hard time developing and rain coverage over the next few days won’t be as high in coverage
By Lexie Walker
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There are a few adjustments to the forecast when it comes to rain coverage. Last nights large rain coverage pushed the very moist and unstable airmass out of our area. We’ve seen some sunshine today which has attempted to re-destabilize the atmosphere but instability is still fairly week.

All that means is severe storms tonight will have a hard time developing and rain coverage over the next few days won’t be as high in coverage.

We’re still looking at the chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop this evening but storms will likely struggle. Whatever storm does form will produce 60mph wind gusts and small hail. While the threat is very close to zero there is a potential threat for a brief, weak tornado.

A flooding threat will continue but will overall stay isolated. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will fall into the mid 60s for most. Some areas could develop patchy fog.

Sunday is going to warm into the upper 70s and possible the low 80s for a select few. Light east winds at 5 to 15mph. Rain showers and possibly some storms will continue for Mother’s Day but coverage will stay rather scattered. Which is good because it’ll keep flooding issues rather localized!

Monday will see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with light north winds at 5 to 15mph. When it comes to rain coverage, showers will be very isolated as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the east.

A hit or miss shower/storm chance will remain in the forecast beyond Monday. Outside of storm chances, skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will gradually warm into the low to mid 80s before a cold front moves in before next weekend.

Have a great Sunday & Happy Mother’s Day! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Karr, who is listed on the district's website as an employee, is charged with driving...
Chattanooga teacher charged with DUI
A Temple volunteer firefighter is facing several arson charges after reportedly admitting to...
Volunteer firefighter reportedly admits to setting fires
A Lawton man is charged in connection to a crash from that caused a portion of northeast 45th...
Man charged in connection to Lawton crash
John Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Police: Family Monopoly game night turns violent, leads to shooting
More than 4,000 Fentanyl pills seized by LPD

Latest News

Rainy conditions dominate the forecast this Saturday and Sunday | 5/13 AM
Rainy conditions dominate the forecast this Saturday and Sunday | 5/13 AM
Don’t put away the rain gear because numerous to widespread heavy rain will continue into the...
A wet and cooler Mother’s Day weekend | 5/12PM
Don’t put away the rain gear because numerous to widespread heavy rain will continue into the...
Don’t put away the rain gear because widespread heavy rain will continue into the weekend | 5/12PM
Wet and cooler forecast for Mother’s Day weekend | 5/12 AM
Wet and cooler forecast for Mother’s Day weekend | 5/12 AM