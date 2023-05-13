Rain coverage not as high next week | 5/13PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There are a few adjustments to the forecast when it comes to rain coverage. Last nights large rain coverage pushed the very moist and unstable airmass out of our area. We’ve seen some sunshine today which has attempted to re-destabilize the atmosphere but instability is still fairly week.

All that means is severe storms tonight will have a hard time developing and rain coverage over the next few days won’t be as high in coverage.

We’re still looking at the chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop this evening but storms will likely struggle. Whatever storm does form will produce 60mph wind gusts and small hail. While the threat is very close to zero there is a potential threat for a brief, weak tornado.

A flooding threat will continue but will overall stay isolated. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will fall into the mid 60s for most. Some areas could develop patchy fog.

Sunday is going to warm into the upper 70s and possible the low 80s for a select few. Light east winds at 5 to 15mph. Rain showers and possibly some storms will continue for Mother’s Day but coverage will stay rather scattered. Which is good because it’ll keep flooding issues rather localized!

Monday will see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with light north winds at 5 to 15mph. When it comes to rain coverage, showers will be very isolated as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the east.

A hit or miss shower/storm chance will remain in the forecast beyond Monday. Outside of storm chances, skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will gradually warm into the low to mid 80s before a cold front moves in before next weekend.

Have a great Sunday & Happy Mother’s Day! -LW

