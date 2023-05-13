Rainy conditions dominate the forecast this Saturday and Sunday | 5/13 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Some of you who have been up since early this morning know that the rain has been persisting on/off from last night. While there may be brief periods of breaks in the rain today, this Saturday will consist of only one weather story: rain, rain, and more rain. Widespread showers and storms will pick up later today, lasting through much of this afternoon and evening. And it’s not just one section of Texoma that will see the rain while other will be dry, nearly everyone in the viewing area will see precipitation. Temperatures as a result will be much cooler than the rest of this past week, only expecting to reach in the mid/upper 70s with winds out of the east at 5-15 mph. There will only be a marginal chance for severe weather with some of the thunderstorms, as the threats will include occasional gusty winds and some large hail possible. The biggest concern will be heavy rainfall that could lead to minor flooding, initiating a flood watch that is already in effect until Sunday evening.

Tonight and tomorrow will continue the trend of scattered-to-numerous showers and storms. While no severe weather is expected on Sunday, there will still be thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and lightning. Highs tomorrow will top out once again in the mid/upper 70s. By the end of the day tomorrow, rainfall amounts could total between 1-3″ across Texoma.

Rain chances will gradually decrease but still stay isolated-to-scattered through much of next week. Tuesday - Thursday will be the days that have the least chance for rain, before possibly picking back up again heading into next weekend. Temperatures will warm back up into the low 80s by the middle of next week. Make sure to have that rain gear handy as we head throughout this weekend and next week!

