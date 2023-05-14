7News dives in to uncover the correct way to say Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’ve all heard it pronounced in different ways, and some 7News viewers have been very vocal about their feelings when it’s said the incorrect way.

But how do you actually say it?

One Lawton citizen said he was unaware of any particular way to say it.

“I didn’t know it was a correct or incorrect way to say it,” Derrick Jackson said.

But that’s clearly not the case.

We’re here to finally get to the bottom of it, so what’s the correct way to pronounce Lawton?

With a population of over 90,000 people, Lawton is the sixth largest city in Oklahoma. It’s named after Henry Ware Lawton, a decorated officer in the Army who joined the military at the outbreak of the Civil War. He was even awarded the medal of honor.

The officer was also part of the military’s effort to subdue Native people living on the plains before being killed in the Philippine-American War in 1899.

But how did he become the city’s namesake?

”Since Lawton was out here in this part of the country during the Indian Wars, and was out here and played a part in bringing the Comanches into reservation on post, I think that, that was the connection that led to this brand-new city being named after him,” said Living History Interpreter for the Museum of Great Plains, Ian Swart.

Since then, the city of Lawton has only continued to grow and change, especially with constantly flowing traffic to and from Fort Sill.

Mayor Stan Booker said, because of this, it’s okay that people pronounce the name in different ways.

”I think there’s always, when you have a population that comes and goes because of Fort Sill, you’re gonna have people with different customs of the way they talk that are gonna say it differently. That’s okay,” he said.

One citizen shared what she feels is the incorrect way.

”The way that I notice the most is when they say ‘Law-un’,” she said.

Diane McGath said she’s called Lawton home longer than anywhere, but as someone who’s also spent time living in other places, she understands everyone has their own way of speaking.

”People say names everywhere. Towns, you know, people’s last names, everybody says it different,” she said.

So maybe the answer to this debate is, there is no answer. Some people pronounce Lawton in different ways, but either way, the pride we have in where we live is all the same.

