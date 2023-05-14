Isolated showers continue tomorrow, drier weather Tuesday & Wednesday | 5/14PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Mother’s Day! We’ve seen off and on rain showers today which is looking to continue into this evening. Skies will remain cloudy with a limited peaks of sunshine. Instability is limited today so the severe weather threat is very low but thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will drop into the mid 60s for most locations with light southeast winds.

Monday won’t be a wash out by any means but keep the rain gear on standby (I think the rain jacket will suffice) because isolated, hit or miss showers remains in the forecast. Coverage throughout the day is low and will diminish further into the night as a disturbance moves east. High temperatures tomorrow will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. Southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking to stay precipitation free under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will warm into the upper 70s on Tuesday and light north winds. Wednesday will see highs in the low 80s and north winds at 10 to 15mph. Light east winds at 5 to 15mph.

Rain coverage will build back into Texoma by Thursday as a cold front moves in. During the morning and afternoon, a stray shower can’t be ruled out but the bulk of the rain is looking to move in after 6PM (with the arrival of the cold front). Skies all day long with be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

There’s a possibility that Thursday could be our next chance for severe storms but the specific details remain fuzzy given how far out the event is. Showers and storms look to stick around into Friday and will exit by daybreak Saturday.

Despite the cold front, highs will stay in the low 80s on Friday before dropping into the upper 70s next weekend.

Have a great week ahead! -LW

