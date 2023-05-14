Lawton Society of Military Widows hosts benefit dinner

Expert Connections
All money raised during the event will go towards the society's national convention, which will happen this October.
By Destany Fuller
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Society of Military Widows in Lawton held their first ever benefit dinner Saturday afternoon.

The event was a spaghetti fundraiser, and also included a silent auction.

Linda Tessmer is a member of the society. She said an event like this is important to extend a hand to other military widows who may not know there’s a support group available to them.

”We want to get out there that, there’s very few military widows that maybe understand that we do have a group and that we do help the community too. It’s not just for us,” she said.

Tessmer added the organization also helps to provide college scholarships, along with other community projects.

All money raised during the event will go towards the society’s national convention that will happen this October in Lawton.

