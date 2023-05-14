Expert Connections
Scattered-to-isolated showers heading into the start of the next workweek | 5/14 AM

By Josh Reiter
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We are waking up to some isolated showers and storms across Texoma to kick off this Mother’s Day, though thankfully today won’t be a total washout as to ruin any plans you might have. Coverage will stay mainly isolated-to-scattered, though it will be widespread enough as to make it so that all of Texoma has an equal chance to see rain today. We’re not expecting anything in the realm of strong storms, though there will be a marginal & localized flooding risk until this evening. Highs today will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Ongoing rain coverage will remain isolated-to-scattered tonight and tomorrow on Monday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures tomorrow morning will bottom out in the low/mid 60s, rising back once again into the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon. Winds will shift out of the north at 5-15 mph.

By Tuesday, the rain will largely clear out, giving way for not only dry conditions but also the return of partly cloudy & mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay nearly the same on Tuesday in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Little-to-no showers is expected again on Wednesday with most of Texoma expected to warm up into the low/mid 80s. Our next round at isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will arrive on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be in the low/mid 80s to round out the workweek. A cold front before the start of the next weekend will cool temperatures back down to the 70s on Saturday, along with diminishing rain chances once again.

