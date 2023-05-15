2023 ‘Crawds and Rods’ carnival comes to an end

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 19th annual ‘Crawds and Rods’ carnival kicked off its final day Saturday morning.

Mudbugs lovers and car enthusiasts were in Elgin in support of the Elgin Fire Department.

There was entertainment, car shows and, as promised, crawfish. A 1970 LS Camero was also given away!

Elgin Fire Chief, Mike Baker said he’s looking forward to continue some of this year’s successes in next year’s carnival.

”The newest event was the concert last night, we definitely plan on continuing that -- trying to build an event for the community, and then of course, our normal ‘Crawds and Rods’ event that was free to enter,” Baker said. “We definitely wanna keep adding to it within reason and keep it going.”

The event will closed up shop at midnight. For more information, you can visit the ‘Crawds and Rods’ website.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.