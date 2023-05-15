A break in showers heading toward the middle of the week, return of rain before the weekend | 5/15 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Some across Texoma are waking up to some isolated showers this morning as a surface low pressure is positioned over the area. This surface low will propagate to the east later today, taking the showers & storms with it and ultimate decreasing our rain chances to near-zero by this evening. Clouds will stay, well cloudy, this morning but give way for a partly sunny skies throughout the afternoon hours. Highs today will top out in the mid/upper 70s and low 80s with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Partly cloudy skies will be evident tonight with winds out of the north at 5-15 mph. Our morning lows lately have been bottoming in the mid/upper 60s, though for Tuesday morning the temperatures will fall down closer to average in the upper 50s.

With the source of our rain chances moving off to the east today, we can expect dry weather on Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs won’t be too much warmer compared to today, staying around the upper 70s and low 80s with northerly winds at 10-15 mph.

A brief shower or two could pop-up on Wednesday as most of Texoma will be precipitation free for the middle of the week. Along with the emerge of mostly sunny skies, temperatures should rise for nearly all of our viewing area into the low 80s that afternoon with winds out of the east at 5-15 mph.

A low-pressure trough across the Upper Midwest will send a cold front our direction on Thursday, returning rain back to the Southern Plains for the end of the workweek (and for those still in school, the final days of the spring semester). Shower & storm coverage looks to be isolated-to-scattered for Thursday and Friday. The skies will fill up with clouds again during those couple days, though our temperatures will be the warmest compared to the rest of the week in the low/mid 80s.

Following the exit of the cold front out of our region by Friday night, both temperatures and rain chances will decrease for this weekend. Current forecasts are showing a much more enjoyable Saturday and Sunday compared to this past weekend, with dry conditions, partly sunny skies, and highs in the mid/upper 70s for those two days.

