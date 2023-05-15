Expert Connections
‘Buddies at the Ballpark’ event held at Miracle League Field

By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of special-needs athletes from Lawton’s three high schools came together for a friendly baseball tournament.

The event was organized by the Lawton “Recreation and Events Association for Special Needs” -- or REASN.

They worked with city officials to organize the round-robin tournament, and Mayor Stan Booker was present to speak during the opening ceremonies.

The game was held at the Miracle League Field in Elmer Thomas Park which organizers say was the perfect site.

”This field was solely built with the purpose to provide a ball park, baseball league-type experience for the special needs community in Lawton. As far as I know it hasn’t been used for a few years, but the goal now is, we’re rocking and rolling and we can get some stuff going on out here as well as in the community,” Daniel Wall, Chairman of REASN, said.

Officials with REASN say they are looking forward to have more unified sports events in the future.

