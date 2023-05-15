Comanche Co. commissioners approve several large projects

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Upgrades are coming to the Lawton Farmers Market Institute.

Comanche County Commissioners approved a $200,000 grant for new heaters and containment screens for the outdoor pavilion at the Farmers Market. They say the upgrades will help ensure safety and warmth for people attending in the winter.

They also approved a project for Meers-Porter Hill Road which will receive asphalt repairs at a cost of almost $99,000.

Commissioners also approved a grant from the Oklahoma Bar Foundation to receive new computer and court recording equipment to ensure proper documentation during court proceedings.

Meetings are held every Monday morning at the Comanche County Courthouse.

