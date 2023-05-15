Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Comanche Co. commissioners approve several large projects

Meetings are held every Monday morning at the Comanche County Courthouse.
Meetings are held every Monday morning at the Comanche County Courthouse.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Alexis Young
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Upgrades are coming to the Lawton Farmers Market Institute.

Comanche County Commissioners approved a $200,000 grant for new heaters and containment screens for the outdoor pavilion at the Farmers Market. They say the upgrades will help ensure safety and warmth for people attending in the winter.

They also approved a project for Meers-Porter Hill Road which will receive asphalt repairs at a cost of almost $99,000.

Commissioners also approved a grant from the Oklahoma Bar Foundation to receive new computer and court recording equipment to ensure proper documentation during court proceedings.

Meetings are held every Monday morning at the Comanche County Courthouse.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Karr, who is listed on the district's website as an employee, is charged with driving...
Chattanooga teacher charged with DUI
We've heard from our viewers about what they believe is the incorrect way to say Lawton.. we're...
7News dives in to uncover the correct way to say Lawton
A Lawton man is charged in connection to a crash from that caused a portion of northeast 45th...
Man charged in connection to Lawton crash
More than 4,000 Fentanyl pills seized by LPD
After Hours with Cade Episode 8: Jaden Pierce
After Hours with Cade Episode 8: Jaden Pierce

Latest News

The 14-week free course will help educate the community on how the city government runs in its...
Lawton opens applications for Citizens Academy
According to the group, organizations are eligible for grants as long as they benefit Lawton...
Grants available for Lawton-area charitable organizations
Break in showers heading toward the middle of the week, return of rain before the weekend |...
A break in showers heading toward the middle of the week, return of rain before the weekend | 5/15 AM
Mudbug lovers and car enthusiasts were in Elgin in support of the Elgin Fire Department.
2023 ‘Crawds and Rods’ carnival comes to an end