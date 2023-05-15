A couple dry days ahead before more showers move in by the end of the week | 5/15PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A dry evening is expected with skies being partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s by daybreak tomorrow. Tuesday will remain precipitation free under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s with light north winds at 5 to 15mph.

Wednesday, I also think will remain mostly dry but with that being said a stray shower out west can’t be ruled out. The coverage will be wicked low and most will stay dry. Highs will warm into the low 80s with light east to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Wednesday night a few showers will develop in the panhandle of Texas that will likely make their way into our western counties by the early morning hours of Thursday. With enough forcing and instability, a few thunderstorms will be possible. Thursday and Friday overall will be the best day for showers and storms with an approaching cold front.

Despite the cold front arrival, highs for Thursday and Friday will still warm into the low to mid 80s. South winds on Thursday at 10 to 15mph. North winds at 10 to 20mph on Friday once the cold front moves through.

There could be some severe storms but the confidence in this threat remains low with disagreement on model timing and wind shear available for storm organization.

The cold front will cool temperatures off into the mid to upper 70s over the weekend under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Drier weather is also anticipated over the weekend too!

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

