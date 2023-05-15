Grants available for Lawton-area charitable organizations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Foundation will be offering grants up to $5,000 to local charitable organizations.

The grants will be awarded to Lawton-area charitable organizations to support new or expanding projects. This program is designed to enhance the quality of life and provide opportunities for Lawton-area citizens to improve themselves and the community.

According to the group, organizations are eligible for grants as long as they benefit Lawton and the surrounding communities.

There are also opportunities for matching grants for charitable organizations. Organizations are required to raise a minimum of $5,000 to receive the Matching Grant.

“We are so excited to support so many great programs available to Lawton citizens through our local charitable organizations,” said Lawton Community Foundation President Hossein Moini. “Enhancing quality of life and providing opportunities for all citizens is important to the Lawton Community Foundation. We look forward to seeing applicants present fresh ideas to meet these goals.”

Both Community Grant and Matching Grant applications must be submitted online by July 1, 2023.

Interested organizations can gain access to applications by emailing a brief explanation of your project to lawtongrants@occf.org.

