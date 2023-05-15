Lawton opens applications for Citizens Academy

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Knowing how our city government works and operates is vital knowledge which benefits community members. This is why the City of Lawton is bringing back its Citizens Academy.

The 14-week free course will help educate the community on how the city government runs in its daily operations.

Participants will get to see and tour the different operation buildings, such as the public safety facility, emergency communications, and more.

The Citizens Academy will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 in the evening every Thursday at Lawton City Hall beginning July 27 and will run until October 26.

Applications for the academy can be found online at lawtonok.gov and must be turned in by July 10.

If you don’t have a way to access the application online, you can get a physical application from the Lawton City Manager’s Office.

