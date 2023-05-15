Police: At least 3 dead, more wounded in New Mexico shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — At least three people were dead and multiple others wounded Monday after a shooting in Farmington, police said. Schools were put on lockdown.

“There are multiple civilian victims,” Farmington police said in a Facebook post that said one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.”

Two officers were shot, it said, including one city police officer and one New Mexico State Police officer. Both were reported to be in stable condition at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

“The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time,” the police message said, adding that city, San Juan County and state police were involved.

An official at the San Juan County sheriff’s office, Megan Mitchell, called the incident “an open and active ongoing investigation.” Mitchell said she did not immediately have more information.

