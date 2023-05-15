Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police: At least 3 dead, more wounded in New Mexico shooting

Farmington police said one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.”
Farmington police said one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.”(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — At least three people were dead and multiple others wounded Monday after a shooting in Farmington, police said. Schools were put on lockdown.

“There are multiple civilian victims,” Farmington police said in a Facebook post that said one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.”

Two officers were shot, it said, including one city police officer and one New Mexico State Police officer. Both were reported to be in stable condition at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

“The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time,” the police message said, adding that city, San Juan County and state police were involved.

An official at the San Juan County sheriff’s office, Megan Mitchell, called the incident “an open and active ongoing investigation.” Mitchell said she did not immediately have more information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Karr, who is listed on the district's website as an employee, is charged with driving...
Chattanooga teacher charged with DUI
We've heard from our viewers about what they believe is the incorrect way to say Lawton.. we're...
7News dives in to uncover the correct way to say Lawton
A Lawton man is charged in connection to a crash from that caused a portion of northeast 45th...
Man charged in connection to Lawton crash
More than 4,000 Fentanyl pills seized by LPD
After Hours with Cade Episode 8: Jaden Pierce
After Hours with Cade Episode 8: Jaden Pierce

Latest News

Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9,...
Martha Stewart lands historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in...
Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges
Consumers should look for the Lot Codes and “use by” dates, which can be found at the bottom of...
Recalled infant formula being distributed after initial notice, FDA says
The Vice Media bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel...
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks