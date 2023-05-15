Expert Connections
Soldiers to sidelines program held at Fort Sill

The event was held on a military installation for the first time.
The event was held on a military installation for the first time.(Fort Sill)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Over the weekend Fort Sill held its Soldiers and Civilians program, teaching 24 participants how to be an effective coach and give back to the community.

It marked the first time the program was held on a military installation and open to surrounding areas.

Col. Jim Peay, Fort Sill Garrison commander, said he was proud to bring this opportunity to those in the community and was grateful for the coaching lessons.

Terry Evans, the Southwest Oklahoma Men’s Basketball coach, and Pooh Williamson, ESPN college basketball analyst and Tulsa Associate Athletic Director, both offered their knowledge to those in the program.

