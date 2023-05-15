Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Umpire arrested, accused of putting deputy in a chokehold

A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was...
A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was made to Camden County Sheriff’s department, involving a parent and an umpire.(kctv)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - Camden County deputies arrested an umpire after investigators say he placed a deputy in a chokehold following an argument at a ball game.

Neal A. Sidebottom, 56, of Versailles, Missouri, faces charges of first-degree assault of a special victim with serious physical injury and resisting arrest.

The incident happened Saturday at the Ballparks National on Kissick Way in Macks Creek. Investigators say the deputy spoke with a woman who claimed Sidebottom shoved her out of his way during a disagreement.

When the deputy approached the umpire to get his statement, investigators say Sidebottom refused to identify himself and walked away.

Investigators said when the deputy stopped him, he took him to the ground in a chokehold. After a struggle, several spectators pulled the umpire off the deputy.

Emergency crews took the deputy to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

A judge ordered Sidebottom held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Karr, who is listed on the district's website as an employee, is charged with driving...
Chattanooga teacher charged with DUI
We've heard from our viewers about what they believe is the incorrect way to say Lawton.. we're...
7News dives in to uncover the correct way to say Lawton
A Lawton man is charged in connection to a crash from that caused a portion of northeast 45th...
Man charged in connection to Lawton crash
More than 4,000 Fentanyl pills seized by LPD
After Hours with Cade Episode 8: Jaden Pierce
After Hours with Cade Episode 8: Jaden Pierce

Latest News

FILE - The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday at Mativ Inc. Paper Mill in Whiting,...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
Kenan Stiehl donated her liver to her mom for Mother's Day.
Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life
Kenan Stiehl donated her liver to her mom for Mother's Day.
Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life
Amy Pope from the U.S. is pictured during the elections process of the director general...
UN migration agency elects American as 1st woman director, replacing her boss