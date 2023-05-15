Weekend incident at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves several injured

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Four inmates at the Lawton Correctional Facility were hurt Sunday, in what GEO officials are calling an “incident.”

Viewers reached out to 7news to tell us about a possible large fight and possible stabbing over the weekend.

However, GEO spokespeople would only confirm an incident occurred, where four inmates were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three inmates have since returned returned to the facility, while one inmate remains in the hospital.

The official says Oklahoma Department of Corrections will investigate the incident. We reached out to ODOC via email but received no response.

