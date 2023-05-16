Brief period of calm & dry weather, next round of showers to arrive in a couple of days | 5/16 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Today is going to be a day of reprieve if you need to take care of any outside yardwork following the rainy weather the past several days. No precipitation is expected today as skies will contain alternating coverage of sunshine and clouds. Once again, upper 70s and low 80s are on tap for this afternoon. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

The clouds we could see today will largely clear out by this evening, setting up for unobstructed views of the sunset and night sky. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph, with calm periods throughout the night. Lows tomorrow morning will bottom out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be very similar to today with highs in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s. Winds will breeze out of the east at 5-15 mph. Skies will start out clear and mostly sunny, building into the become partly cloudy later in the day. Also later in the day into the nighttime hours, a few pop-up showers and storms will move into western counties from the Texas Panhandle.

A descending cold front will bring showers and storms to Texoma on Thursday and Friday, with Friday by far being our best chance for not only rain coverage, but also potential strong-to-severe weather. While there will be some instability to support stronger storms, confidence is low at this time with differing models and only marginal presence of necessary ingredients such as wind shear.

Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms are expected for Thursday, with better potential for rain in the afternoon & evening. Temperatures will get into the low/mid 80s with partly/mostly cloudy skies. Precipitation will be more numerous on Friday and will last through nearly the entire day. Highs will stay in the low/mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies and breezier winds out of the south & north at 10-20 mph.

The cold front will move through Texoma by the end of the day on Friday, setting us up to experience a cooler but also dry start to the weekend. No rain is in the forecast for Saturday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures topping out only in the mid/upper 70s. The weekend won’t be totally rain-free as some light hit/miss showers are possible on Sunday, with another round of precipitation being eyed for early next week.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.