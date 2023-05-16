Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Cleveland Elem. holds end-of-year talent show

End-of-Year celebration highlighting talents outside of the classroom.
Cleveland Elem. celebrating summer with a end-of-year talent show for all students.
By Victoria Anderson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cleveland Elementary ending the year in style, with a talent show showcasing their students talents outside of the classroom.

The acts ranging from singing to magic tricks, all performed and put on by the student body.

The Cleveland Cafeteria filling quickly with parents and staff, for an hour long celebration of the students accomplishments and art.

School Officials hope to continue this end-of-year tradition, claiming it provides a stage for students to express themselves and use their creativity.

