Egg prices are going down

FILE - The price of eggs has gone way down.(Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) - Scramble up an omelet because the price of eggs has gone way down.

Last week, Midwest large eggs were just 94 cents a dozen wholesale. That is down from a whopping $5.46 a dozen six months ago, according to an independent price reporting agency.

You’re likely paying more at your local grocery store because those are wholesale prices.

So what is behind that huge price swing?

Last year, deadly avian flu wiped out a significant number of hens, reducing supply.

On top of that, farmers were dealing with higher costs for feed and fuel.

Now supply is back on track, and demand has not outpaced it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

