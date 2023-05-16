Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Face masks are still a good idea at the doctor’s office, study says

FILE - According to a study, wearing a mask at a doctor's office can protect you from getting...
FILE - According to a study, wearing a mask at a doctor's office can protect you from getting COVID-19.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Signs urging everyone to mask up have largely disappeared from places like grocery stores and schools in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But they are still worn in medical offices, and a study published Monday says that might be a good idea.

Masks continue to offer some protection and reduce your risk of catching COVID-19 in a community setting, like a doctor’s office, according to the study.

The study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine also found that there was not a significant difference in protection between surgical masks and N95 respirators in a healthcare setting.

The virus can still be passed from patient to staff or staff to patient even when both are masked, but it is rare.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating several stabbings at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
Weekend incident at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves several injured
A Lawton teen will soon be on his way to one of the most prestigious military academies in the...
Lawton teen accepts West Point offer
Meetings are held every Monday morning at the Comanche County Courthouse.
Comanche Co. commissioners approve several large projects
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Daniel Karr, who is listed on the district's website as an employee, is charged with driving...
Chattanooga teacher charged with DUI

Latest News

At the time of the May 8, 2022, crash, Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding...
Lawsuit: Deputy ‘raced’ with senior deputy before crash that killed 3 women
A new study finds marijuana use can cause harm in the first trimester of pregnancy.
Marijuana use in first trimester may harm embryo, study says
Medwatch: Hospital & Nurse Appreciation
Medwatch: Hospital & Nurse Appreciation
Medwatch: Hospital & Nurse Appreciation
Medwatch: Hospital & Nurse Appreciation