Lawton Council of the Blind hosting 7th Annual Pizza and Taco Fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Council of the Blind’s 7th Annual Pizza and Taco Fundraiser begins on Friday, May 17.

7News spoke with Debbie Hendrickx, the Vice President and Public Relations representative for the Lawton Council of the Blind, and Sean Fortenbaugh, the owner of No Name Pizza and Cabo Taco, the restaurants supporting the fundraiser.

It will take place from Friday, May 17, to Sunday, May 19, at No Name Pizza and Cabo Taco, where Fortenbaugh will donate 15% of the total sales accrued during that time frame to the Council of the Blind.

They plan to use the profits from the fundraiser to fund their established scholarships for the visually impaired. They have one scholarship for Cameron University and one for the Great Plains Technology Center.

They also plan to use the funds to purchase guidance materials, such as distortion goggles, white canes, and talking navigation devices, for their training sessions with LATS. Those training sessions focus on instructing bus drivers and staff to assist the visually impaired who use the public transportation system.

Currently, the Lawton Council of the Blind has to borrow all items used to conduct the training.

For more information, you can visit their website

