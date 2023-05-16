Lawton teen accepts West Point offer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton teen will soon be on his way to one of the most prestigious military academies in the United States. Ian Leroux was one of three Lawton teens to be nominated to go to one of the many academies, including the Naval Academy and West Point.

Ultimately, he decided to go to West Point. He plans to pursue mechanical engineering there. He said he couldn’t have done it all without his family.

“Definitely, my parents are a big part of it,” Leroux said. “They’ve always kept me moving whenever I wanted to slack off, or whatever, and keep pushing me through the process because everything has a deadline.”

Leroux will begin his cadet training in June of this year.

