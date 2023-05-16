Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man faces 9 charges for transporting illegal immigrants after Hollis traffic stop

Officer found over a dozen individuals hidden in the vehicle
Police charging Sanchez with nine felonies and a misdemeanor.
Police charging Sanchez with nine felonies and a misdemeanor.(KSWO)
By Victoria Anderson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLIS, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed after an incident earlier this month, in Hollis, involving a possible human smuggling operation.

Memphis, Tennessee resident, Fredy Sanchez is facing nine felony charges for transporting illegal immigrants, after a Harmon County traffic stop, according to court documents.

Documents say, Officer Stephen Pappas pulled Sanchez over for speeding near North Main St., only to find approximately 14 people hidden under a blanket in the backseat of the vehicle.

Quickly after the officers discovery Sanchez and the passengers, allegedly made a run for it. With the assistance of Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other agencies, all were detained shortly after.

Sanchez is facing nine felony charges as well as a misdemeanor for his alleged attempt to escape arrest. He is set to serve at least nine years in prison, for all ten charges.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating several stabbings at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
Weekend incident at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves several injured
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A Lawton teen will soon be on his way to one of the most prestigious military academies in the...
Lawton teen accepts West Point offer
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
Meetings are held every Monday morning at the Comanche County Courthouse.
Comanche Co. commissioners approve several large projects

Latest News

Lawton Council of the Blind hosting 7th Annual Pizza and Taco Fundraiser
Lawton Council of the Blind hosting 7th Annual Pizza and Taco Fundraiser
Cleveland Elem. celebrating summer with a end-of-year talent show for all students.
Cleveland Elem. holds end-of-year talent show
Mostly dry Wednesday, a better chance for rain & storms later this week
Mostly dry Wednesday, a better chance for rain & storms later this week | 5/16PM
(Source: MGN)
US-62 Rogers Lane Narrowing this Wednesday