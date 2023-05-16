Man faces 9 charges for transporting illegal immigrants after Hollis traffic stop

HOLLIS, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed after an incident earlier this month, in Hollis, involving a possible human smuggling operation.

Memphis, Tennessee resident, Fredy Sanchez is facing nine felony charges for transporting illegal immigrants, after a Harmon County traffic stop, according to court documents.

Documents say, Officer Stephen Pappas pulled Sanchez over for speeding near North Main St., only to find approximately 14 people hidden under a blanket in the backseat of the vehicle.

Quickly after the officers discovery Sanchez and the passengers, allegedly made a run for it. With the assistance of Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other agencies, all were detained shortly after.

Sanchez is facing nine felony charges as well as a misdemeanor for his alleged attempt to escape arrest. He is set to serve at least nine years in prison, for all ten charges.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.