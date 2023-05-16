Mostly dry Wednesday, a better chance for rain & storms later this week | 5/16PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Clouds have stuck around a little longer than anticipated today but clouds or no clouds, today has been a phenomenal day! Overnight we are looking at mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. The clear skies for some could lead to patchy fog to start Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will see partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Winds tomorrow will start out of the northeast and shift towards the southeast by the afternoon at 5 to 15mph. I do expect that most will stay dry tomorrow but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out with highest chances confined to western counties. It does appear that the panhandle of Texas could see some severe storms develop with enough instability in place. Damaging winds would be a concern for Harmon, Beckham and Childress counties but I don’t think this will make its way further east.

Widely scattered showers will develop overnight Wednesday into Thursday and continue to spread east. These showers and storms will continue into Thursday afternoon, evening and overnight into Friday. It won’t be a wash out but it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the radar throughout the day. Most of the day will see thunder, lighting and heavy rain but with enough instability through Thursday afternoon some of the strongest of storms have the potential to produce up to 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Thankfully the wind shear will be lacking so tornadic activity is expected to remain wicked low!

Thursday will see highs in the mid 80s and southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Outside of showers/storms-- skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

A cold front is going to push south throughout the day which will maintain the chance for showers and storms. The severe risks increase slightly with hazards including 60 to 80mph wind gusts and golf ball sized hail.

Flooding remains a concern only for localized places. Ones that specifically saw heavy rainfall from last weeks showers/storms where the threat will be highest once again this week.

Friday will see highs in the mid 80s with north winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s. The cold front will bring right around or slightly below average temperatures for the weekend and next week.

Saturday is trending to stay dry under mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s and light northeast winds. Sunday will warm into the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies and light southeast winds.

More showers/storms appear possible Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, respectively.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

