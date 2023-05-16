ODOT announces roadwork in Comanche County lasting throughout the week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is carrying out several projects in Comanche County this week, so drivers should be aware as they plan their commutes.

On Monday, the agency announced they would be narrowing I-44 to one lane between Key Gate and Highway 49 from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Tuesday for surface repairs.

They also say I-44 will be narrowed at Rogers Lane from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Starting Monday, May 15th, I-44 between Highway 36 and Rogers Lane is down to one lane for pavement marking. That is set to run until 5 a.m. and then nightly through the end of the week.

Officials say drivers can also expect intermittent ramp closures at night - and ask drivers to use caution when going through the area.

Meanwhile, in Cache, the on-and-off ramps from US-62 to Highway 115 will be closed on Tuesday for surface work. Those ramps will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.