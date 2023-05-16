Expert Connections
Okla. legislature calls special session to focus on budget

FILE: A concurrent special session allows legislators to continue meeting after the constitutional adjournment which happens on May 26, if necessary.(Kemper Ball)
By Jarred Burk
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Legislature will be working overtime after announcing they have called for a concurrent special session which will begin Wednesday.

A concurrent special session allows legislators to continue meeting after the constitutional adjournment which happens on May 26, if necessary.

The call of the special session is limited to budget related topics which will allow lawmakers to finalize next year’s budget.

Specifically, consideration will be focused on appropriation of funds for the annual state budget for fiscal Year 2023 and 2024, legislation related to implementing and administering budget related funds, and expenditure of federal funds pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

