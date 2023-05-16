Expert Connections
US-62 Rogers Lane Narrowing this Wednesday

Oklahoma Department of Transportation asking for caution and patience.
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Victoria Anderson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southbound Highway I-44 near US-62/Rogers Lane will be narrowed down to one lane for construction starting Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation plans to have all repairs completed by 4 p.m. that same day.

The department asking Oklahoma drivers for patience and caution on the roads Wednesday, warning of possible delays to your morning commute.

