Children United Committee breaks ground on new all-inclusive playground

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Children United Committee’s all-inclusive playground broke ground Wednesday in Elmer Thomas Park.

The committee hopes the playground will give those with disabilities the chance to play in an inclusive environment.

So far, the committee has raised over 530,000 dollars for the build, but officials say more funds are required to complete the project.

