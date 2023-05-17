Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

City Of Duncan warns customers of low water pressure on Thursday

Starting at 7 a.m. on March 18th areas will be experiencing little to no water pressure.
Residents and businesses along Bois D’Arc Ave and 27th St and the Bypass will be experiencing...
Residents and businesses along Bois D’Arc Ave and 27th St and the Bypass will be experiencing low to no water pressure starting Thursday, May 18th at 7 a.m.(Pixy.org)
By Victoria Anderson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO)- Residents and businesses along Bois D’Arc Ave and 27th St and the Bypass will be experiencing low to no water pressure starting Thursday, May 18th at 7 a.m.

The City of Duncan will be performing maintenance on a nearby waterline, causing the declining water pressure.

Officials estimate maintenance should be completed within the same day, without weather interruptions.

Duncan Officials are asking for patience from affected areas at this time.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Elgin woman is in the Comanche County Detention Center after authorities say she tried to...
Elgin woman arrested on contraband charge
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A Lawton teen will soon be on his way to one of the most prestigious military academies in the...
Lawton teen accepts West Point offer
A Lawton man accused of attacking a Door Dash driver has been arrested.
Lawton man charged in Door Dash assault
Police are investigating several stabbings at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
Weekend incident at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves several injured

Latest News

Be sure to check your KSWO from Sillfest for a special message!
KSWO giving away prizes to two lucky viewers
FILE - 2021 Armed Forces Day Parade
Lawton preparing for ‘nation’s largest’ Armed Forces Day Parade
Dry day ahead with isolated rain tonight, increasing showers and storms through end of work...
Dry day ahead with isolated rain tonight, increasing showers and storms through end of work week | 5/17 AM
A Lawton man accused of attacking a Door Dash driver has been arrested.
Lawton man charged in Door Dash assault