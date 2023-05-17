City Of Duncan warns customers of low water pressure on Thursday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO)- Residents and businesses along Bois D’Arc Ave and 27th St and the Bypass will be experiencing low to no water pressure starting Thursday, May 18th at 7 a.m.

The City of Duncan will be performing maintenance on a nearby waterline, causing the declining water pressure.

Officials estimate maintenance should be completed within the same day, without weather interruptions.

Duncan Officials are asking for patience from affected areas at this time.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.