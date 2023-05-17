Expert Connections
Comanche Nation Housing Authority requests increase in funding for the Indian Housing Block Grant

Representative speaks on lack of Indian Housing funds at House of Representatives Committee Hearing
Russell Sossamon testifies in front of Congress.
Russell Sossamon testifies in front of Congress.(Associated Press (AP))
By Victoria Anderson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSWO) - Comanche National Housing Authority Executive Director testified before Congress today on housing issues facing Native Americans in Southwest Oklahoma.

The hearing that focused on budgeting for the House of Representatives, gave a platform to six tribal representatives to comment on tribal concerns.

Russell Sossamon suggested a funding increase for the Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG). The grant provides housing opportunities to tribal members. Sossamon covered the impact of limited funds on the grants reach of service, speed of housing construction as well lower quality housing.

The Comanche National Housing Authority is also pushing for IHBG to focus more on acquisition rather than construction, in attempts to make the process faster and cheaper.

Sossamon commented on the impact IHBG is having on native culture, saying, “It is customary for Native families to reside with their extended families, including parents or grandparents. This practice reduces the burden on nursing care, and consequently, on the need for federal subsidies. It is crucial to view this grant as an investment, which will yield significant returns in the long run.”

The House of Representatives have yet to publicly respond to the Comanche National Housing Authorities testimony.

