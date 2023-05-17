Expert Connections
Demolition beginning next week on former Lawton Police Station

Officials currently clearing out the station, leading up to demolition day.
In a Wednesday press release, the City of Lawton announced the historic Lawton Police Station located on 4th street will start the demolition process early next
By Victoria Anderson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In a Wednesday press release, the City of Lawton announced the historic Lawton Police Station located on 4th street will start the demolition process early next week.

Originally built in 1964, the building hosted Lawton PD up until 2021 when the force moved to the new Public Safety Center on SW Railroad St.

The building posed many safety concerns including mold, asbestos, sewage issues and fire damage. After a year of asbestos removal officials have set a demolition date for early next week.

Officials are currently working on cleaning out the building, leading up to demolition day. The plot of land will be smoothed over after demolition, and left empty.

City Officials have yet to release information regarding the future of the property.

