Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver: ‘This completes the story’

Florida deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver. (Source: WFTS, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, BAY NEWS 9)
By JJ Burton, WFTS
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - A Florida sheriff’s deputy officially met the baby girl he helped recently deliver on the side of a highway.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Daniel “Red” Jones was approached by a man in a panic earlier this month. He said his pregnant wife was about to give birth in the front seat of the car.

Authorities shared a video of Jones springing into action on that day and assisting the mother in giving birth.

The sheriff’s office said Jones was thrilled to help and it was actually his third time helping a resident deliver a baby.

“Most of the time we get involved with something and we don’t get a chance to know what happened. This completes the story for me,” Jones said.

The couple hasn’t decided on a baby name just yet but their baby girl now has a set of little red pajamas in the deputy’s honor.

This is baby number six for the couple but the first to be born on the side of the road.

“The other ones made it to the hospital in time. But she didn’t want to wait,” said Lexela Nalesco, the girl’s mother.

The couple said they plan to share this story with the baby’s siblings and stay in touch with Jones.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Elgin woman is in the Comanche County Detention Center after authorities say she tried to...
Elgin woman arrested on contraband charge
A Lawton man accused of attacking a Door Dash driver has been arrested.
Lawton man charged in Door Dash assault
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A Lawton teen will soon be on his way to one of the most prestigious military academies in the...
Lawton teen accepts West Point offer
Police are investigating several stabbings at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
Weekend incident at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves several injured

Latest News

Russell Sossamon testifies in front of Congress.
Comanche Nation Housing Authority requests increase in funding for the Indian Housing Block Grant
Site pictured on May 17th prior to the ceremony.
Children United Committee breaks ground on new all-inclusive playground
In a Wednesday press release, the City of Lawton announced the historic Lawton Police Station...
Demolition beginning next week on former Lawton Police Station
FILE - Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. Daniel...
Rudy Giuliani sued for defamation by supermarket employee he accused of assault
A woman was sent to the intensive care unit with blisters and rashes due to a medication...
GRAPHIC: Woman battling rare, severe skin reaction to anxiety medication