Dry day ahead with isolated rain tonight, increasing showers and storms through end of work week | 5/17 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We are starting out this Wednesday with nearly cloudless skies as any considerable cloud coverage won’t become evident until we get closer to the evening hours. Temperatures today will warm up to near-average in the low/mid 80s this afternoon with winds out of the east at 5-15 mph. Most will stay dry today and tonight as a few isolated showers and storms will fire-up in the Texas Panhandle, moving into our western counties this evening. While unlikely, there is a chance for strong-to-severe weather for the far western counties in our viewing area.

Overnight the shower and storms coverage will stay isolated-to-scattered, but will spread out across Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas early tomorrow morning. So when waking up on Thursday, check the radar before heading out the door in case you need to bring an umbrella with you. Lows will get down to the low/mid 60s to start off the day with light winds out of the east at 5-10 mph with mostly cloudy skies.

Showers and storms should fall off by the mid morning hours tomorrow, but another round of scattered showers and storms will pop-up across Texoma Thursday afternoon. This rain will continue into the evening hours and overnight into Friday morning. There is a marginal risk for strong-to-severe weather with most threats on the low end, though the highest risk will be some minor flooding. We’re not expecting a total washout tomorrow, but keep weather aware as we head throughout the day. Even with the mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will still warm into the low/mid 80s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Rain coverage will become more numerous for showers and storms throughout most of the day on Friday. This will be due to a cold front sweeping down from the north across the Southern Plains. Another day of some possible strong-to-severe weather can’t be ruled out for Texoma to end off the workweek, with hazards such as large hail and gusty winds being slightly more of a concern. Again, with rain expected for most of the day Friday, make sure to be aware of any pop-up showers and storms near your location as all of Texoma has a chance to see precipitation. Temperatures will be a little cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s with winds shifting out of the south-to-north when the cold front swings through at 10-20 mph.

A quiet and dry day is forecasted for Saturday, making for good weather if you need to get any errands or activities done without the risk of showers and storms. Temperatures will only top out in the mid 70s with partly/mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

A gradually increasing temperatures trend will get us back into the 80s by the middle of next week. Also in store for next week is the return of isolated showers and storms on Sunday, slightly increasing in coverage on Monday and Tuesday.

