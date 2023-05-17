Expert Connections
Elgin woman arrested on contraband charge

An Elgin woman is in the Comanche County Detention Center after authorities say she tried to...
An Elgin woman is in the Comanche County Detention Center after authorities say she tried to sneak in contraband for another person being held there.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Haley Wilson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin woman is in the Comanche County Detention Center after authorities say she tried to sneak in contraband for another person being held there. According to court documents, Lyndsey Loveall was overheard planning to bring the items to the jail during a monitored call with an inmate.

When speaking with police, she reportedly denied doing so - claiming she was lying to the inmate and never dropped anything off. But a later search of the inmate’s cell uncovered a phone matching one seen in the monitored call - along with a package of other items.

Loveall is charged with conspiracy to bring contraband into a jail and unlawfully using a communication facility to facilitate a felony.

