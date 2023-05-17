KSWO giving away prizes to two lucky viewers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the KSWO team and the First Alert Stormhunter truck made an appearance at SillFest over the weekend, with a surprise for two lucky fans.

Fans stopping by the event tent received KSWO-branded gear ranging from backpacks to water bottles. Two water bottles contained a special message rewarding two lucky fans with a gift baskets worth around $600.

If you visited the KSWO tent, make sure to check your bottles for any secret messages. If you are one of the lucky ones, swing by the station with a valid ID by Friday, May 19th to redeem your prize!

