Lawton man charged in Door Dash assault

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man accused of attacking a Door Dash driver has been arrested.

Police say Jared Harvey struck the delivery driver with a large stick as they were dropping off the food Saturday evening.

He reportedly told police he thought the worker was trying to break in, though dispatch confirmed that no 911 call was made.

In addition, court documents allege police found a small amount of methamphetamine in his pocket as Harvey was being booked into the jail.

Harvey is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

