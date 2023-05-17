Expert Connections
Lawton preparing for ‘nation’s largest’ Armed Forces Day Parade

FILE - 2021 Armed Forces Day Parade
By Jarred Burk
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host the annual Armed Forces Day Parade this Saturday.

Billed as the “nation’s largest” the parade is set to start at 10 a.m. and will travel down C Avenue to Fort Sill Blvd up to Ferris and will end at Elmer Thomas Park.

Organizers say there will be several exciting events before and after the parade as well.

Before the parade, Fort Sill’s Commanding General will hold a swearing-in ceremony for new soldiers, a cannon will fire several blank rounds and the Air Force will perform a flyover of the event.

After the parade ends, there will be music, vendors, food trucks and displays in Elmer Thomas Park for the community to enjoy.

The First Alert Storm Hunter will join the parade along with the entire team.

If you can’t make it out to the parade, KSWO will be streaming the event on KSWO.com, our phone apps, Roku and Amazon Fire. You can also catch the parade on METV starting at 10 a.m.

