Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Armed Forces Day Parade

By Cade Taylor
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s Armed Forces Day Parade will take place on Saturday, May 20.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the community relations liaison for Fort Sill, about the list of activities that will be available for the community.

Before the parade begins, there will be a swearing-in of future US Army Soldiers at 9:30 a.m. by Brigadier General Shane Morgan. After will be the parade, featuring almost 600 soldiers, their weapon systems, and a Salute Howitzer, which will fire as each Brigade Marches past. Ear protection will be provided at the event.

Following the parade, Fort Sill officials will be set up in Elmer Thomas Park with vehicles the community will be able to get inside and inspect. It’s also the perfect opportunity to strike up a conversation with soldiers on-site if you’re interested in learning more about the career.

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, LETRA will host a Wine and Paint class in partnership with Wendy’s Mobile Painting Parties. It will cost $45 per person and include all the materials you’ll need and one glass of wine or non-alcoholic drink. Registration can be done online or by calling LETRA at (580) 442-5854 or Wendy’s Mobile Painting Parties at (281) 686-1803.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at the Welcome Center in room 216, Fort Sill’s Financial Readiness Team will host a Saving and Investing Class. It will provide facts about saving, investing, creating a financial plan, and following through. You can sign up for this class by contacting Ken Lewis at (580) 442-4916 or Kenneth.a.lewis4.civ@army.mil.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Elgin woman is in the Comanche County Detention Center after authorities say she tried to...
Elgin woman arrested on contraband charge
A Lawton man accused of attacking a Door Dash driver has been arrested.
Lawton man charged in Door Dash assault
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A Lawton teen will soon be on his way to one of the most prestigious military academies in the...
Lawton teen accepts West Point offer
Police are investigating several stabbings at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
Weekend incident at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves several injured

Latest News

Rain gear needed over the next 48-hours but not a wash out
Rain gear needed over the next 48-hours but not a wash out | 5/17PM
Russell Sossamon testifies in front of Congress.
Comanche Nation Housing Authority requests increase in funding for the Indian Housing Block Grant
Site pictured on May 17th prior to the ceremony.
Children United Committee breaks ground on new all-inclusive playground
In a Wednesday press release, the City of Lawton announced the historic Lawton Police Station...
Demolition beginning next week on former Lawton Police Station