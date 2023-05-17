Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Armed Forces Day Parade

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s Armed Forces Day Parade will take place on Saturday, May 20.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the community relations liaison for Fort Sill, about the list of activities that will be available for the community.

Before the parade begins, there will be a swearing-in of future US Army Soldiers at 9:30 a.m. by Brigadier General Shane Morgan. After will be the parade, featuring almost 600 soldiers, their weapon systems, and a Salute Howitzer, which will fire as each Brigade Marches past. Ear protection will be provided at the event.

Following the parade, Fort Sill officials will be set up in Elmer Thomas Park with vehicles the community will be able to get inside and inspect. It’s also the perfect opportunity to strike up a conversation with soldiers on-site if you’re interested in learning more about the career.

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, LETRA will host a Wine and Paint class in partnership with Wendy’s Mobile Painting Parties. It will cost $45 per person and include all the materials you’ll need and one glass of wine or non-alcoholic drink. Registration can be done online or by calling LETRA at (580) 442-5854 or Wendy’s Mobile Painting Parties at (281) 686-1803.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at the Welcome Center in room 216, Fort Sill’s Financial Readiness Team will host a Saving and Investing Class. It will provide facts about saving, investing, creating a financial plan, and following through. You can sign up for this class by contacting Ken Lewis at (580) 442-4916 or Kenneth.a.lewis4.civ@army.mil.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

