Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

4 kids found alive in jungle 17 days after plane crash

The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog...
The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog units, local indigenous communities, planes and helicopters.(Source: Colombian Military Forces via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Four children survived in the dense Colombian jungle for more than two weeks after a small plane crash that killed three adults.

The news that the children - ages 13, 9, 4 and 11 months old – were found alive after surviving a May 1 plane crash was tweeted Thursday by Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Authorities say search teams were able to track the children to a small encampment, where they had made a simple shelter with sticks and leaves, according to a statement from the Colombian Civil Aviation Authority, also called Aerocivil.

A trail of small objects, such as hair scrunchies, plastic wrappings and baby bottles, led the...
A trail of small objects, such as hair scrunchies, plastic wrappings and baby bottles, led the Colombian Armed Forces to the missing group of children.(Source: Colombian Civil Aviation Authority via CNN)

A trail of small objects, such as hair scrunchies, plastic wrappings and baby bottles, led the Colombian Armed Forces to the missing group.

Aerocivil says three adult bodies were found in the wreckage of the small Cessna plane that crashed in the “deep jungle” region of Gauviare in Southern Colombia.

The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog units, local indigenous communities, planes and helicopters, which flew over the region broadcasting a message recorded by the children’s grandmother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temporary road blocks were quickly exchanged for more permanent structures as law enforcement...
Dead body found at Wildlife Refuge; authorities investigating
An Elgin woman is in the Comanche County Detention Center after authorities say she tried to...
Elgin woman arrested on contraband charge
A Lawton man accused of attacking a Door Dash driver has been arrested.
Lawton man charged in Door Dash assault
Police are investigating several stabbings at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
Weekend incident at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves several injured
Be sure to check your KSWO from Sillfest for a special message!
KSWO giving away prizes to two lucky viewers

Latest News

FILE - This March 28, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows...
Deutsche Bank to pay $75 million to settle lawsuit from Epstein victims, lawyers say
The Texas House approved a bill that would impact transgender athletes.
Texas House approves anti-trans sports bill
I-75 northbound was closed in the Cincinnati area Saturday night because of a crash. Officers...
Businessman dies in shooting on Ohio interstate
FILE - A liquid carbon dioxide containment unit stands outside the fabrication building of...
Biden administration invests in carbon capture, upping pressure on industry to show results
Lilith, a stripper at Star Garden Topless Dive Bar, talks about the drive to unionize.
Dancers at Los Angeles bar to become only unionized strippers in US after 15-month battle