FBI asks public for help in identifying woman found dead in Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday

By Jarred Burk
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FBI has released a statement connected to a body which was found in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday.

In the statement, the FBI asks the public for assistance in identifying the victim, who is described as a woman in her mid to late 60s, with dark/gray hair. She is possibly Native American and is approximately 4′11″ and 90 pounds.

They say she is missing her right index finger and half of her right middle finger and that she may have been diabetic.

The FBI says they are working with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, OSBI and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine her identity. They say they are collecting all available facts and evidence.

FBI officials are asking anyone with information about a person who matches this basic description and may have gone missing recently, to contact the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office at 405-290-7770. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

