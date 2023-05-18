Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man charged in 2020 manslaughter pleads guilty

A Lawton man charged in a 2020 shooting death has pleaded guilty.
A Lawton man charged in a 2020 shooting death has pleaded guilty.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man charged in a 2020 shooting death has pleaded guilty.

Jerry Anderson is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of Haydn Williams.

According to court documents, Anderson was waving around a gun in a motorcycle cub in September 2020 when the firearm went off, shooting Williams in the head.

A mistrial was declared in January 2023 after jurors were unable to render a verdict.

But Court documents show Anderson entered a guilty plea Wednesday, his sentencing set for June 21.

The District Attorney is reserving a recommendation until the formal sentencing.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temporary road blocks were quickly exchanged for more permanent structures as law enforcement...
Dead body found at Wildlife Refuge; authorities investigating
An Elgin woman is in the Comanche County Detention Center after authorities say she tried to...
Elgin woman arrested on contraband charge
A Lawton man accused of attacking a Door Dash driver has been arrested.
Lawton man charged in Door Dash assault
A Lawton teen will soon be on his way to one of the most prestigious military academies in the...
Lawton teen accepts West Point offer
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Rain gear needed over the next 48-hours but not a wash out
Rain gear needed over the next 48-hours but not a wash out | 5/17PM
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Armed Forces Day Parade
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Armed Forces Day Parade
Russell Sossamon testifies in front of Congress.
Comanche Nation Housing Authority requests increase in funding for the Indian Housing Block Grant
Site pictured on May 17th prior to the ceremony.
Children United Committee breaks ground on new all-inclusive playground