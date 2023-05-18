Man charged in 2020 manslaughter pleads guilty

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man charged in a 2020 shooting death has pleaded guilty.

Jerry Anderson is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of Haydn Williams.

According to court documents, Anderson was waving around a gun in a motorcycle cub in September 2020 when the firearm went off, shooting Williams in the head.

A mistrial was declared in January 2023 after jurors were unable to render a verdict.

But Court documents show Anderson entered a guilty plea Wednesday, his sentencing set for June 21.

The District Attorney is reserving a recommendation until the formal sentencing.

