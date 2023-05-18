Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Marlow Middle School celebrates end of the school year

By Jarred Burk and Victoria Anderson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - Marlow Middle School celebrated the end of the school year with their annual field day.

Students spent the day celebrating a successful school year with dodgeball, kick ball and yearbook signing.

Staff say a day of play is well deserved after state testing and a year of Outlaw excellence.

“We’ve had a great year and, we just finished up state testing also, we had 100% of our students that took the state test, so were excited about that,” Chad Gilbert said. “We just have a bunch of kids and we’ve had a great year and give them a chance to celebrate the last day of school. We just feel like we have an awesome community here at Marlow and we’ve got great parents. We’ve got great kids, and they’ve had a great year. So we’re gonna go out with a bang.”

Parents and staff couldn’t think of a better way to send off this class of Marlow Outlaws.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temporary road blocks were quickly exchanged for more permanent structures as law enforcement...
Dead body found at Wildlife Refuge; authorities investigating
An Elgin woman is in the Comanche County Detention Center after authorities say she tried to...
Elgin woman arrested on contraband charge
A Lawton man accused of attacking a Door Dash driver has been arrested.
Lawton man charged in Door Dash assault
Be sure to check your KSWO from Sillfest for a special message!
KSWO giving away prizes to two lucky viewers
Police are investigating several stabbings at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
Weekend incident at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves several injured

Latest News

After receiving a burial request for two unclaimed veterans, officials at the cemetery gathered...
Two ‘unclaimed’ vets buried at Fort Sill National Cemetery
As for who the investigation involves or what is the reason for the investigation, that has yet...
Harmon Co. officials now say interim-Sheriff no longer in his position amidst OSBI investigation into law enforcement
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop this evening where some severe...
Rain & storms until Friday evening, a drier weekend ahead | 5/18PM
The FBI has released a statement connected to a body which was found in the Wichita Mountains...
FBI asks public for help in identifying woman found dead in Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday