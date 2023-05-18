Marlow Middle School celebrates end of the school year

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - Marlow Middle School celebrated the end of the school year with their annual field day.

Students spent the day celebrating a successful school year with dodgeball, kick ball and yearbook signing.

Staff say a day of play is well deserved after state testing and a year of Outlaw excellence.

“We’ve had a great year and, we just finished up state testing also, we had 100% of our students that took the state test, so were excited about that,” Chad Gilbert said. “We just have a bunch of kids and we’ve had a great year and give them a chance to celebrate the last day of school. We just feel like we have an awesome community here at Marlow and we’ve got great parents. We’ve got great kids, and they’ve had a great year. So we’re gonna go out with a bang.”

Parents and staff couldn’t think of a better way to send off this class of Marlow Outlaws.

