Part of Duncan will have little or no water May 22 due to ongoing maintenance project

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan officials are letting some residents know they will not have water on Monday, May 22.

The City of Duncan will be performing maintenance on a waterline at 2nd St and Martin Luther King Blvd down to Cherokee Rd beginning at 7 am.

Residences and businesses in the area will experience low to no water pressure.

Officials believe they will be complete by end of day on May 22. Crews will remain onsite until work is complete.

